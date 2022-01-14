AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,100 shares, an increase of 549.4% from the December 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AeroCentury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AeroCentury stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 318,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,818. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

