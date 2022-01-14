Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

Affimed stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Affimed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

