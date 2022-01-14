AGF Investments America Inc. Has $19.05 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 4.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $11.40 on Friday, hitting $522.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

