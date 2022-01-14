AGF Investments America Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.73. 110,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.