AGF Investments America Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

