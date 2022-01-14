AGF Investments Inc. Has $189.59 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,941 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $189,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

HON traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.29. 106,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

