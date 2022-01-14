AGF Investments Inc. Sells 270,907 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270,907 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $141,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. 45,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

