AGF Investments Inc. Sells 759,696 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759,696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $92,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 845,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,292. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

