Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 6.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.77. 6,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 857,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Agora by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $6,395,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

