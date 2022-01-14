AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

