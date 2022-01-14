Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.55 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

