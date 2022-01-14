Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 117.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $209.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.