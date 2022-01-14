Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

AQN stock opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2124 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

