Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) were down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 9,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,177,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 693,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

