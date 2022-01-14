Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

ATI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of ATI opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

