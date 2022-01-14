Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 131,832 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.26% of Citrix Systems worth $301,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.82 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

