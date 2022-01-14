Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 385,038 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $212,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

