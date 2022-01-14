Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $230,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 873,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

