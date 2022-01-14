Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.03% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $251,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

