Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 274,372 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.20% of IDACORP worth $219,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

