Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,957 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $259,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,503.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,570.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,511.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

