Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 52,694 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $198,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.83 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

