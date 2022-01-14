Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $275,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,458.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,342.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,312.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 268.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

