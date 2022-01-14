Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,398,131 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $359,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,754. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,802 shares of company stock worth $20,176,333 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

