Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $786,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 14,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,575,182 shares of company stock worth $1,149,897,374. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

