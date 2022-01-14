Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun Purchases 155,039 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,110. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

