Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

