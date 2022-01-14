Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Volume of $14.90 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $251.85 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00049433 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002552 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002167 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

