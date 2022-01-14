Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPAU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000.

