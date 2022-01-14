AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

