Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,393,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,889,000. Intersect ENT comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.