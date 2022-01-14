Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 683,039 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 683,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108,000. Five9 comprises about 3.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. 36,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,496. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $163.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,642,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

