Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $10.33 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 459.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 223,330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

