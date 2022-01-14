Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 35,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,388. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

