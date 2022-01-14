Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ALSMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 333,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

