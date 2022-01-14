Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $57.65

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.65, but opened at $60.77. Alteryx shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 4,434 shares changing hands.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

