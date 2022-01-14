Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Altice USA worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.