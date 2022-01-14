Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ALT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.