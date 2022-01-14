Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

