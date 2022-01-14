Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 265.6% in December

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the December 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,409.0 days.
Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.