Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 265.6% in December

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the December 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,409.0 days.

Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

