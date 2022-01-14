Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.37. Amarin shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 7,890 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

