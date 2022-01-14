AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 3.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.89. 219,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,215,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock worth $56,402,165 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

