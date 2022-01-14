AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.