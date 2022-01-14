Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 179,980 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

