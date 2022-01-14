American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.98 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

