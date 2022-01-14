American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 29.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $168.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

