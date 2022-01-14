AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $158.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 143,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.