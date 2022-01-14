Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

