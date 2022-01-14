AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

