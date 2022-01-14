Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $530,734.08 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71.

Shares of AMPH opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.